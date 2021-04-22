$2.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 197.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $12.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $197.45. 977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $112.41 and a one year high of $202.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 110.2% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 44,295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

