$2.76 Million in Sales Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post sales of $2.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the lowest is $2.71 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $24.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $26.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $65.53 million, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $70.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

AFIB stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $3,589,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $1,917,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $129,386,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

