$202.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to post sales of $202.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.50 million. Ameresco reported sales of $212.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 643,207 shares of company stock worth $29,325,320 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

