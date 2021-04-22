208,000 Shares in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.95% of Big 5 Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 308,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,658 shares of company stock worth $2,778,229. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

BGFV opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $365.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $290.58 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

