20,900 Shares in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5,734,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $63.54.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCEL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

