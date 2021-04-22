20,999 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,087. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.