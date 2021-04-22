$219.00 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post sales of $219.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.04 million and the highest is $225.27 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $207.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $931.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $903.50 million to $965.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $973.46 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $834.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.