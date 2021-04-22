$226.63 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to announce $226.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $877.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.22 million to $928.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $920.48 million, with estimates ranging from $825.43 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,425 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 320,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLL opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

