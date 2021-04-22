$234.35 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post $234.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.90 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $627.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $215.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $712.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.