$291.88 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce $291.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $433.10 million. Novavax reported sales of $3.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,535.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Novavax’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

In related news, EVP John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $31,937.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,335.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,626 shares of company stock valued at $15,604,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,300,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Novavax by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after acquiring an additional 154,858 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,774,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 88,055 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Novavax has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

