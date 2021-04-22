$3.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the highest is $3.11. Celanese reported earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $13.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

CE stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,594. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $159.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 101.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.