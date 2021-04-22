$3.01 EPS Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.95. Celanese posted earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $13.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

Shares of CE stock traded down $4.58 on Thursday, hitting $154.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,594. Celanese has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

