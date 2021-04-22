$3.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.25. The Cooper Companies posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $404.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $405.45.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

