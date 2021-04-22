$3.32 EPS Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the lowest is $3.28. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $14.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,874,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,679,000 after purchasing an additional 86,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $429.65 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $304.55 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

