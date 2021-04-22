$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.53 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $13.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $14.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $136.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

