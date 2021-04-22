$3.78 EPS Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings of $3.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.15 and the highest is $4.41. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $3.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.27.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $257.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.47.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $241,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

