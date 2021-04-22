$300.25 Million in Sales Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report $300.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the highest is $300.74 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $290.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on MGI. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 608.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 241,420 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133,372 shares during the period. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $549.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

