30,008 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $170.78. 23,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.02 and a 200 day moving average of $145.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

