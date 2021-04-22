315,200 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 315,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.