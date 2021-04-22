3,194 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,905,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $8.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $803.40. 1,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $753.34 and its 200 day moving average is $706.24. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

