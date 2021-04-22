31,996 Shares in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGLB. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of IGLB stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.03. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $63.92 and a 1 year high of $74.42.

