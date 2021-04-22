340,145 Shares in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 340,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,232,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.89% of Nelnet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nelnet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nelnet by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 34.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE NNI opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 68.18 and a quick ratio of 68.18. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $78.36.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $529.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

