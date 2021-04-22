350,980 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350,980 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,989,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.50% of Patrick Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,933 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 739.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 86,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 75,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 873.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 73,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,356,930.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,982 shares in the company, valued at $24,691,221.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $2,349,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,354,428 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

