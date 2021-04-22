$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce $370,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 million to $22.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $69.88 million, with estimates ranging from $59.53 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Several research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $947.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,808. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 262,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 316,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1,237.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 239,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.