$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce $370,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 million to $22.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $69.88 million, with estimates ranging from $59.53 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Several research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $947.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,808. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 262,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 316,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1,237.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 239,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

