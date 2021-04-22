3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in 3M by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.81. The stock had a trading volume of 30,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $201.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.83 and its 200 day moving average is $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

