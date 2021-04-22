$4.26 EPS Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce earnings of $4.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.19. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $3.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $16.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.13 to $16.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.66 to $18.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $158.07 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $159.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

