$4.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post $4.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $3.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $23.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $27.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $31.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.22 to $35.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,598.90.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,507.62 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $834.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 180.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,456.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,392.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

