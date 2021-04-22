42,888 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,244,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.29. 45,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,239. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80.

