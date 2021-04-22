$43.03 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce sales of $43.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.23 million to $43.65 million. Repay posted sales of $39.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $183.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $184.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $213.03 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $214.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. Repay has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Repay by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

