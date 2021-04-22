4NEW (KWATT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $72,514.65 and approximately $4,039.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00018303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00092060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.59 or 0.00692378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.31 or 0.07922121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00045760 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

