$5.03 EPS Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.05 and the highest is $5.89. Biogen posted earnings of $9.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.28 to $24.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $20.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $25.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

BIIB stock opened at $269.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.11. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

