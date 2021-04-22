$5.36 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce $5.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $6.88 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $23.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $26.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.44 billion to $38.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

