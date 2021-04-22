$534.17 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce $534.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.00 million and the lowest is $527.50 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $459.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITE. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $174.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.55. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $184.37.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,428 shares of company stock worth $4,242,087 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.