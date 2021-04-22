5,491 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.91. The stock had a trading volume of 82,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.36 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.