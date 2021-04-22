$55.37 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post sales of $55.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.52 million. Liquidity Services reported sales of $52.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year sales of $222.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.52 million to $228.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $245.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $249.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at $428,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $598.23 million, a PE ratio of -155.73 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

