$571.68 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report $571.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $623.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $637.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,478,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,954,000 after acquiring an additional 517,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,455,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after buying an additional 1,120,958 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

