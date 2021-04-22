572,593 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 572,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,490,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.64% of Portland General Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

