580,327 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 580,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,397,000. Norges Bank owned 1.40% of Horace Mann Educators at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of HMN opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

