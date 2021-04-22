$6.53 EPS Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce earnings of $6.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.69 and the lowest is $6.41. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $6.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.15 to $26.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $28.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $28.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.32. 6,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,866. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

