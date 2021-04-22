$6.62 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to report sales of $6.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.85 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $28.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $30.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $32.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CNHI stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.