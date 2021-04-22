600,000 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,000. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for about 3.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.12% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,623,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

