627,983 Shares in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 627,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,433,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.25% of Cooper Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

CTB stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

CTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

