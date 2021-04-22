67,485 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 2.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.