$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce sales of $7.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.46 billion and the lowest is $6.75 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $26.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.11 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

