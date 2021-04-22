$7.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce $7.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.01 billion and the highest is $7.11 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $26.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $27.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $38.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.