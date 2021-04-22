$734.34 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report sales of $734.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $714.40 million to $754.70 million. Generac posted sales of $475.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $323.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $364.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

