$75.75 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to announce $75.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.80 million. Potbelly posted sales of $87.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $330.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.80 million to $338.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $369.60 million, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $374.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.95 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of PBPB opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Potbelly has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $52,438.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,130 shares of company stock valued at $910,352. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 102,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at $2,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

