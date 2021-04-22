774,221 Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 774,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,503,000. Norges Bank owned 0.98% of Atlantic Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

