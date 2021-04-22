77,578 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 521,139 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

