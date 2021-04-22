$814.08 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to post sales of $814.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $802.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $837.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $894.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FLS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Flowserve stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 318.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115,633 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Flowserve by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

